A divided dressing room is hurting Orlando Pirates – Ngobeni

The former Bucs midfielder has shared his views on what is going wrong at the Houghton-based side

Former midfielder Clifford Ngobeni has bemoaned the lack of unity in the club's camp, stating some of the players want to be seen more than others.

The Soweto-born player hopes the problems within the Bucs ship will be sorted out as soon as possible because they are hurting the team.

Pirates have registered a single win, three draws and one defeat under interim coach Rhulani Mokwena’s guidance in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

“I want to comment on Pirates, not as someone who has played for this club previously,” Ngobeni told Isolezwe

“What is important for Pirates is for them to unite, to work together and to get along. When I watch them play I can tell they are divided.

"I hope they can fix that because it has the potential to hurt the team. We must never forget that Pirates is a big team," he continued.

“I think some players want to be seen more than others, putting themselves first before the team. Players must stop this, they should put the team first. The mistakes that they are making now can be fixed."

Pirates have had a rollercoaster start to the 2019/20 season, as they were dumped out of the Caf and MTN8 and they now find themselves placed eighth on the PSL log standings with nine points from seven matches.

With Pirates fresh from a 4-3 loss to and a 3-3 draw against , Mokwena will look to instill unity in their camp during the upcoming Fifa international break.

Meanwhile, Bucs will also prepare to face off with Stellenbosch FC on October 26.