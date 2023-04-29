A dig at Orlando Pirates' Riveiro or Folz? Dlamini slams foreign coaches for 'doing something you can do better'

AmaZulu tactician Ayanda Dlamini has fired shots at foreign coaches working in the Premier Soccer League.

WHAT HAPPENED? There are four foreign coaches working in the PSL; Jose Riveiro of Orlando Pirates, Royal AM’s John Maduka, TS Galaxy tactician Sead Ramovic and Chippa United’s Lehlohonolo Seema. Of those expatriate coaches, only Riveiro has been challenging for the Premier Soccer League title but their target has shifted to a runners-up spot now.

Dlamini feels the foreign coaches are not adding any value to South African football and locals can do better than them.

WHAT DLAMINI SAID: “To be honest with you, at some point, we get disappointed,” said Dlamini as per iDiski Times.

“[Our clubs] go hire a coach that, I don’t know – Germany, Portugal or wherever, but he comes here and does something that you can do better, to be honest.

“No, I won’t mention the names. But it is like that and it is a fact. Sometimes you see a coach has qualifications and comes from somewhere and practically he’s not in the right standards. There’s a difference between practical and theory.

“I’m sorry to say this. We can go and do these licences, yes we have to and it is a must. We have started it already, but you must find the balance with the understanding of our [South African] players, understanding their culture, and everything of our players.

“We as South African coaches, we understand the culture of these players – how they go about, what they need, the style of play and everything. You cannot just come and force things here, they will never respond well. Yes, licenses are very important to be obtained as coaches, but we have to balance it also.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dlamini’s remarks come as he replaced Romain Folz as AmaZulu coach. The two appeared to have been clashing when they worked together after the French-Moroccan fired Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Keagan Buchanan.

But Dlamini brought the two back into the team after Folz was appointed to the role of technical advisor. The ex-AmaZulu forward has made his statement at a time he still works with Folz in the club’s structures.

WHAT NEXT FOR DLAMINI? Usuthu are not yet safe from relegation and have four matches remaining.