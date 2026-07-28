Spanish football woke on Tuesday morning to the news that former footballer Borja Ferrer had died at the age of 44, after a long battle with illness that ended his life far too early. The Spanish football community mourns one of its own, a man who left his mark across a professional career.

Real Madrid led the tributes. In an official statement on their website, the club expressed their deep sorrow at the death of Ferrer, who played for Real Madrid Castilla during the 2002-2003 season, and praised his professionalism during his time in the ranks of the Whites.

The club's statement read: "Real Madrid Football Club, its president and its board of directors express their deep sorrow at the death of Borja Ferrer, a Real Madrid Castilla player in the 2002-2003 season."

It added: "Real Madrid extends its sincere condolences and sympathy to all members of his family, his colleagues and his loved ones. Borja Ferrer died at the age of 44."

Ferrer built a modest career in the lower Spanish divisions, turning out for several clubs including Jerez before retiring early because of the health problems that troubled him for many years.

Clubs and former players across Spain reacted to the news, expressing their sadness at his passing at such a young age.