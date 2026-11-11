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Ahmad Salah
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A deal from the Xavi era: Barcelona awaits a January reward

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Barcelona is monitoring the developments in the moves of several English clubs in the transfer market, hoping to secure a significant financial return from the sale of one of its former players, who left the club around two years ago but may return to the spotlight in the January mercato.

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Vitor Roque never cracked it at the Camp Nou, and now his old club stand to profit from his departure. Barcelona inserted a sell-on clause when they let the Brazilian striker go, and the board are watching the market closely in the hope of cashing in. Roque had arrived in 2023 under Xavi Hernandez for 30 million euros. Appearances proved scarce, so the club loaned him to Betis once Flick took charge, then offloaded him permanently to Palmeiras.

Manchester United have joined the list of clubs chasing the Palmeiras striker, according to a report from British website TEAMtalk and relayed by the Spanish newspaper Sport. Everton, Chelsea and Tottenham are tracking him too. All four are working to reach the striker's entourage and establish the terms needed to complete a potential deal in the January window.

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Andre Cury, the player's agent, has confirmed Everton's interest in his client. He also flagged interest from multiple European clubs without naming the others involved.

Barcelona await 10 million euros

Palmeiras will not surrender one of their brightest talents cheaply. The 21-year-old is tied to the Brazilian club until December 2029, and the board have set 50 million euros as the minimum figure to even open talks over his exit.

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That valuation matters a great deal in Catalonia. When Barcelona sold the player to Palmeiras, they kept the right to a percentage of any later transfer. The Catalan club completed the deal for 25.5 million euros plus add-ons, with a clause handing them 20% of any future sale that exceeds 41 million euros.

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On those terms, a 50 million euro move for Vitor Roque would earn Barcelona 10 million euros. That windfall could help recover part of what they spent to sign the striker in the first place, despite the flop of his spell with the first team at the Camp Nou.

Deco, Barcelona's sporting director, is following the interest around the player with keen attention. He was among the loudest voices pushing for Roque's signing before the spell ended so abruptly.

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Back in Brazil, Roque has rediscovered some of his spark at Palmeiras. No confirmed official offer has landed yet. January still looms as the window for the interested clubs to act, should one of them meet the asking price.

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Written byAhmad Salah

Senior Editor

journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.

 

I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.

 

Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.

 

My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.

with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.

 

My Story with Soccer

My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.

As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.

My Best Soccer Memories 

Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.

My All-Time Team

Buffon

Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos

Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta

Diego Maradona

Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo

My Favorite Articles:

The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!

 

Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled 

The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?


(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?


Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years

The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars

The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will 

Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?

The story of crypto levers... Is 

Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?


Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!

Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?

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