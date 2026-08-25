Eintracht Frankfurt look set to miss out financially on the expected transfer of their former striker Omar Marmoush from Manchester City to Tottenham Hotspur, despite the German club having inserted a clause guaranteeing them a percentage of any future resale.

Marmoush joined Manchester City from Frankfurt in January 2025 in a deal worth around 75 million euros at base value, handing the German club a hefty return on the Egyptian. Frankfurt also managed to write in a clause granting them a slice of any subsequent transfer fee.

Roughly a year and a half on from his arrival at the Etihad Stadium, Marmoush is now closing in on a fresh chapter in the Premier League. A move to Tottenham is edging closer.

That transfer should have opened the door to another payday for Frankfurt, cashing in on the sell-on clause they secured when the player left for City.

The German club, though, is facing an unexpected blow. Reports suggest Frankfurt will not receive the money they were banking on from the Tottenham deal, according to the German newspaper "Bild".

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City have reportedly found a way to sidestep the percentage owed to Frankfurt. That leaves the German side watching their former player move on within the Premier League without the compensation they had counted on.

These developments throw the Marmoush deal back under the microscope. It is not just the size of his move to Tottenham that raises eyebrows, but how the resale clause has been dealt with, a clause meant to hand Frankfurt an extra return on the player's future.

His switch to Manchester City ranked among Frankfurt's biggest deals in recent years. The club banked around 75 million euros as the base fee before the Egyptian embarked on his career with the English side.

Now, with Marmoush poised to leave City, Frankfurt look set to lose out on millions more. It is a twist that could stir plenty of controversy over the finer details of the agreement struck between the two clubs when the striker first moved to England.