Deportivo La Coruña came away with a point from their visit to Espanyol, a fiercely contested affair at the RCDE Stadium.

La Coruña earned their point the hard way, but the night brought good news too: the return of Marc Casadó, back on the pitch after several weeks out injured.

According to Sport, the comeback of Casadó, on loan from Barcelona, was one of the standout moments of the evening for Deportivo.

An injury had halted his rise, threatening to sideline him for several months.

He beat the expected timeline, though. Those closing minutes marked another step in his recovery and a chance to rediscover the rhythm of a game.

Casadó came on in the 71st minute for Mario Soriano, greeted by loud jeers from the Espanyol supporters, who had not forgotten his Barcelona past and his strong attachment to the Catalan club.

Asked about that reception after the final whistle, he replied: "I too remember the celebrations with Barcelona. It is natural that they would hold that against me."

Speaking to DAZN, he added: "I was already expecting them to receive me this way here. There was nothing surprising about it. I already knew the nature of the stadium where I would play the match, and I have no problem with it. The most important thing is that I am back on the pitch. The recovery process went well."

He brushed off some of the behaviour from the opposing players too.

"These are things that happen on the pitch," he noted. "The opposing players also know who the player returning from injury is, and they know where the injury is. It is an attempt to exploit this point with a degree of cunning, but it stops there."