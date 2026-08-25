Benfica have rekindled their interest in Moroccan left-back Sofyan Amrabat before the summer window shuts. The Portuguese side have yet to lodge an official offer with Saudi club Al-Qadsiah, whose deal with the 25-year-old runs until 2029, with obstacles now blocking his path into the team.

According to Portuguese newspaper "A Bola", Benfica's management have enquired about the situation of Amrabat, who joined Al-Qadsiah after his contract with Dutch club Utrecht expired. He had previously been a target for several major clubs, including Benfica, Sporting Lisbon and Porto.

Clubs are drawn to the Moroccan by his attacking numbers. He featured in 50 matches for Utrecht during the 2025-2026 season, scoring 4 goals and providing 18 assists.

Saudi press reports state that Amrabat is struggling to settle. He has not yet played in a single official match and has been left out of the matchday squads entirely. The crisis stems from Saudi league regulations that cap each matchday squad at just 8 foreign players. Al-Qadsiah carry 14 foreigners in their ranks, among them Julian Weigl, Portuguese international Otavio and Dutchman Tijjani Reijnders, a recent arrival from Manchester City. That squeeze doubles the pressure to move him on, and the club's management are weighing up an outright sale or a loan.

Marco Silva wants to bolster his left flank, with Amrabat pencilled in as an immediate option alongside Sweden's Samuel Dahl and 18-year-old José Neto. Benfica's management have several names on their radar, though, and are studying every alternative before making an official move.

Amrabat's contract until 2029 and his hefty salary of around 7 million euros a year make the deal financially tricky for Portuguese clubs. His lack of game time and the logjam of foreigners at Al-Qadsiah still leave the door open to a move in the final hours of the window.