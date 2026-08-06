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imago-sport-1079280163.jpgZUMA Press Wire
Magdy Obaid

Translated by

A crazy deal puts Haitham Hassan in the Champions League: one step away from completing the dream

Transfers
H. Hassan
Real Oviedo
Celtic
Premiership
Egypt
Scotland

The Egyptian star to Celtic

Celtic have wrapped up the signing of Egyptian winger Haitham Hassan from Spain's Real Oviedo on a four-year contract running until the summer of 2030, according to the reliable journalist Georgios Tzaras.

Writing on his official X account, Tzaras confirmed the agreement was 100% done between all parties. The Egyptian had accepted the Scottish champions' offer, and Real Oviedo were willing to sanction their star's departure, with some bonuses still under final negotiation.

Included in the contract is a clause handing a huge financial bonus to both Hassan and Real Oviedo should Celtic reach the league phase of the UEFA Champions League, something the journalist flagged in a previous report dated 26 July.

Celtic are working hard to complete the deal, which Tzaras branded "huge", to land the man he called "the World Cup star and the Egyptian star". Interest has soared since his outstanding display against Argentina. Real Oviedo want a fee of between 6 and 7 million euros to let him go.

Club Friendlies
Real Oviedo crest
Real Oviedo
OVI
Le Havre crest
Le Havre
LEH
Premiership
Kilmarnock crest
Kilmarnock
KIL
Celtic crest
Celtic
CEL

Other Spanish and English clubs are circling too, all keen on the Egyptian winger who has become "a player worth following" according to Tzaras after establishing himself as one of the most prominent rising talents in La Liga.

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