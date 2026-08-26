







The report comes from Sport Bild. Musiala first collapsed on the pitch in the friendly against RB Leipzig (3-1) in mid-August, and at that stage the public still knew nothing about his neurological dysfunction, which causes so-called absence seizures.

Two days after the Leipzig game, Bayern held a meeting at their offices on Säbener Straße, according to Sport Bild. Board member for sport Max Eberl, sporting director Christoph Freund, Musiala, his management and one of the treating doctors discussed how to handle the situation going forward. The people in charge at the record champions had known about Musiala's illness throughout the whole of last season and, according to the report, suggested making the health issue affecting the playmaker public.

With Musiala reportedly not yet ready to do that, they apparently struck a compromise that the 23-year-old would inform the public as soon as he collapsed for a second time during a match. That happened just one day later in the friendly at 1. FC Heidenheim (4-2), and the statement Musiala published on Instagram immediately afterwards had been written by him in consultation with the club.

Call from Jürgen Klopp apparently impressed Jamal Musiala

Among those who then contacted Musiala by phone was the new Germany head coach Jürgen Klopp, according to Sport Bild. Klopp is said to have assured the Bayern star of his full support and told him that he is a central building block in his plans for the DFB team. Musiala is said to have been impressed by the conversation with his new national coach.

The report also provided details on Musiala's contract. When he signed it, which is said to bring him around €25 million a year in salary, in February 2025, the absence seizures had not yet occurred. Accordingly, there are no special clauses or safeguards relating to them in the contract.

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The reason Musiala suffered the collapses against Leipzig and Heidenheim, meanwhile, was that the medication used to treat his illness was reduced after the World Cup. "He reduced it a little bit, now we have to increase it a little bit again," Eberl had recently explained, saying that the medication would now be readjusted after the alarming incidents. It can take up to 14 days before the new dose takes effect, which is why Musiala is currently not taking part in team training and is only training individually.

When can Jamal Musiala play for Bayern Munich again?

According to Sport Bild, Musiala will not be in contention for the squad for the Bundesliga opener against VfB Stuttgart on Friday. A comeback eight days later on matchday two away to FC Schalke 04 is said to be more likely. The first Germany squad of the new head coach Klopp will be named on 17 September, and Musiala could be back in competitive action by then.

Bayern's handling of the situation has left the Germany international very happy, according to Sport Bild. There was also recently a personal conversation with coach Vincent Kompany, in which he conveyed to him that Musiala has never been better than he is now since Kompany took office in 2024. That also fits with public comments recently made by the Belgian coach: "I know that he has made huge progress this summer. Look at the minutes he has played. He has done things there that were not on the same level as our best players, but one level higher. This is how we have not seen Jamal since his injury against Paris," Kompany emphasised.

For several months now, Sport Bild also reports that Musiala has been accompanied by a camera away from the pitch. A documentary about the dribbling wizard is therefore set to be made, although the report does not provide any further information about where it will appear or when it will be released.