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Ballon d'Or Power Rankings GFXGetty/GOAL
Abobakr El Mokadem
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"A complete turnaround": what did Kane, Mbappe and Yamal deliver in their first appearance after the Ballon d'Or ceremony?

Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves
Barcelona
Deportivo Alaves
LaLiga
Racing Santander vs Real Madrid
Racing Santander
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga
L. Yamal
K. Mbappe
H. Kane
Originals
Spain
Germany
France
England

Were the trio affected by what happened in London?

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Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal drew plenty of attention this week, seven days on from the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

Bayern Munich's Kane lifted the Ballon d'Or last Monday at a ceremony in London. Real Madrid forward Mbappé finished second, with Barcelona winger Yamal third.

Fans spent the week watching how the top three responded, and whether the night in London had left its mark.

Harry Kane: a weak showing from the Ballon d'Or winner

Bayern Munich returned to action two days after the ceremony, beating Magdeburg 6-1 in the German Cup.

Kane watched the whole thing from the bench. Vincent Kompany opted to rest him after the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

Yesterday brought Kane back into the side for the big Bundesliga clash with Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern drew 2-2 with their guests. Kane didn't find the net, but he teed up his side's second, finished by Upamecano in the 66th minute.

His was an average display, offering little across the 90 minutes. Sofascore handed him a 6.5 out of 10.

Real Racing Club de Santander v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images

Kylian Mbappé: a controversial goal and clear brilliance

Real Madrid played once after the ceremony, a night Mbappé left bitterly disappointed, having fancied his chances of the award.

Today saw Madrid travel to Racing Santander in La Liga and win 3-0.

Mbappé opened the scoring from a penalty he won himself, a spot-kick that sparked huge refereeing controversy, with more than one expert branding it undeserved.

He tucked it away regardless, taking his tally to 12 goals in 11 La Liga matches and 15 in 14 across all competitions this season.

Lively throughout, Mbappé played the full match and earned an 8.3 out of 10 from Sofascore. That was the third best rating in the game, level with Huijsen and behind only Arda Güler (8.7) and Bellingham (8.4).

FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images

Yamal: a perfect match

Barcelona also played just once after the ceremony, hosting Deportivo Alavés yesterday in La Liga. Yamal lit the place up.

Across his 74 minutes against Alavés, the winger scored twice, in the 45+1 and 64th minutes, and set up Fermín López in the 23rd. Barcelona ran out 6-1 winners.

Losing the Ballon d'Or race, and finishing behind both Kane and Mbappé, clearly didn't faze him. The display was electric.

Sofascore awarded the young star a perfect 10 out of 10, a fitting reflection of what Yamal produced.

What the trio delivered this week ran completely against the script of the grand ceremony.

Third place had come as a huge shock to Yamal, yet he dazzled and turned in a superb match. Mbappé, the runner-up, was good without reaching those heights.

And Kane? The happiest of the three, the man who had just realised his greatest dream, fell short in the biggest fixture German football had to offer, picking up the lowest rating of the three.

 

 

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