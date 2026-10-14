Manchester City host Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday evening with both sides protecting a run they would rather not lose. One of those records is going to break.

City's home form in the Champions League borders on the absurd. According to UEFA's official website, they have lost just one of their last 25 home games in the group stage and league phase, winning 21 and drawing three.

Paris Saint-Germain arrive with a record of their own against English opposition in Europe. Eleven matches without defeat, eight of them wins, the other three draws.

Both runs cannot survive the night. City want to keep the Etihad a fortress, while PSG fancy adding another English scalp to the collection.

Next matches MCI Champions League 15:00 PSG

The head-to-head favours the hosts. City have won four of the eight meetings, PSG two, with two draws.

Paris took the most recent one, though, 4-2 in front of their own crowd in the seventh round of the 2024-2025 league phase.