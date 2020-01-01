A chance for Orlando Pirates' Zinnbauer to evaluate the progress of loanees - Sebola

The former Bucs marksman says the German mentor has brought stability at the Houghton-based giants

Legendary striker Andries Sebola says the suspension of the should give the club's technical team a chance to plan for next season.

Football activities in the country have been suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and Sebola feels that it is the perfect time for coach Josef Zinnbauer to evaluate the progress of players sent out on loan.

Meshack Maphangule, Justice Chabalala, Gladwin Shitolo, Thembela Sikhakhane, Tebogo Tlolane, Diamond Thopola, Tercious Malepe and Sandile Mthethwa are all currently out on loan at PSL clubs from the Buccaneers.

“The season might not be over yet, but I think this is the perfect time that they (technical team) can work out on the possibilities of the players they might think they will be useful for next season,” Sebola said on The Citizen.

“It’s very important to plan ahead and know how you are going to approach the season. Some of the players sent on loan have been doing very well and I believe they can make a difference and add to the depth of the team.”

Forward Maphangule and defenders Malepe, Thopola and Mthethwa are with , and Bloemfontein have centre-back Chabalala on their books.

Defender-come-midfielder Tlolane and right-back Sikhakhane are out on loan at and FC respectively, while defender Shitolo is with Lamontville .

Sebola, who helped Bucs clinch the Bob Save Super Bowl (Nedbank Cup) and BP Top (MTN8) in 1996, believes that the Soweto giants have improved under Zinnbauer after the German tactician was appointed last December.

“The club has improved tremendously, they are scoring goals, they are playing good football and they have been winning their matches. The fans are very happy with the way things are going and we have to applaud the coach for the job he has done," he added.

"He has brought stability in the team and you can see by the way they play. There is something that was missing last year and that is why they didn’t start the season well,” he added.

“At the moment things are going smoothly and fans have also been very supportive, you can see with the home games. I think we have seen more and more fans coming to the stadium and it is a very nice thing to see.”