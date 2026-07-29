A Catalan newspaper rules Hamza Abdelkarim out of Barcelona's plans

A Catalan newspaper has ruled Barcelona forward Hamza Abdelkarim out of German coach Hansi Flick's plans for next season.

The Egyptian joined Barcelona this summer from Al-Ahly of Egypt, following a successful loan spell with the reserve side across the second half of last season.

He travelled with the squad as one of 30 players for Barcelona's pre-season training camp in England. Yet the Catalan newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" still ruled him out of the club's attacking options.

Barcelona want to sign France's Eli Kroupi from Bournemouth as a new forward should a move for Argentina's Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid fall through. Amid that talk, the newspaper set out the options Flick may turn to.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", the German coach could rely on his compatriot Karim Adeyemi, the new arrival from Borussia Dortmund, as an out-and-out forward. Spain's Ferran Torres, fellow countryman Dani Olmo and even Lamine Yamal are also in the frame.

Abdelkarim's name did not feature among those options, despite the impressive levels he showed with the reserve side in the second half of last season. That form earned him a place at the 2026 World Cup.

Citing French newspaper "L'Equipe", "Mundo Deportivo" explained that Bournemouth have already rejected two Barcelona offers for Kroupi, both valued at less than 100 million euros.

Alvarez remains the Catalan club's first choice at centre-forward to fill the void left by Poland's Robert Lewandowski. Atletico Madrid, however, have confirmed they do not wish to part with the Argentine this summer.