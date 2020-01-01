A career wasted? Was joining Mamelodi Sundowns the right decision by Kapinga?

The 25-year-old has taken a giant step toward becoming a better and successful footballer but is this what his career needed at this stage?

appear to be refreshing their ageing squad by bringing in a few players in their mid-20s to compete with those who have been with the club for years.

While the trend of signing almost everyone who's been on top of their games over the past few seasons, more questions are still being raised by those who feel Sundowns are weakening other clubs.

But what about the futures of the players who continue to make moves to Chloorkop?

In the past, players such as Mogakolodi Ngele and Sibusiso Kumalo didn't get a fair chance to showcase their talent at Sundowns because of the stiff competition for places in Pitso Mosimane's team.

However, there are those are some of the players who didn't crack it while others such as Themba Zwane, Bongani Zungu, Keagan Dolly and Percy Tau made the most of their time at Sundowns and became household names.

Zungu, Dolly and Tau ended up going overseas while Zwane's rise, upon his return from Mpumalanga Black Aces where he was loaned out, earned him a regular spot in the Bafana Bafana setup.

Most recently, Lucky Mohomi, Reyaad Pieterse, Oupa Manyisa and Aubrey Ngoma have found themselves frustrated with a lack of game time as Mosimane put his faith in his most-trusted and experienced stars to win silverware for the club.

The club has taken a different approach ahead of next season, and have acquired a few youngsters in an attempt to build on the success laid by the likes of Hlompho Kekana and Denis Onyango.

George Maluleka has already joined the club, while Gift Motupa, Ricardo Goss, Haashim Domingo and Grant Margeman are on their way to the Tshwane giants ahead of next season.

On Thursday, Sundowns announced the arrival of Lesedi Kapinga on a five-year deal - adding to a long list of players Mosimane wants to use in building the empire at Chloorkop.

Kapinga is a talented young player who has proved himself over the past three years as a professional but it was in the last two seasons that he really took his career to another level at Black - hence Mosimane's decision to sign him.

But was this the right decision for Kapinga?

At 25, Kapinga is at the right age that allows him to be a regular but he joins a team that has ambitions to win all the trophies on offer, including the Caf .

And with his little experience at the highest level, Mosimane is likely to call on the old guard to continue doing the job for him while the younger players familiarise themselves with how he wants them to play.

This means Kapinga would need more than just a season to adapt to life at Sundowns and be a regular - especially with the likes of Kekana and Andile Jali still in top form.

The midfielder has five years to learn the ropes at Sundowns and cement his plays in the team - but he's not under pressure to produce miracles in his first few months but a lot will be expected from him - after all, the first impression lasts.

Failure to do so would result in him adding to a long list of players who the majority of fans felt wasted their careers by joining Sundowns.

While it's true that one has to compete and play with the best to be considered the best, Kapinga still needed a year or two at a club with fewer expectations, because as Mosimane said, being at Chloorkop is like being in a jungle - it's the survival of the fittest and the nippy midfielder may not be ready for that kind of competition.

In addition, now that Kapinga has joined, Mosimane would need to make room for him and give him a chance just like everyone else, and if it means relying on him more in midfield, then a few of his regulars will have to be dropped and that's unlikely to happen at this stage.

At this point in time, no one can say Kapinga is wasting his career but that will be determined once the new season has started.