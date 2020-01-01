A blend of youth and experience: Mosimane building empire at Mamelodi Sundowns

Goal takes a look at how the former Bafana Bafana coach is putting together a formidable team

have been busy refreshing their squad and preparing for the future amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The Brazilians have brought in some young players into their squad and also extended contracts belong to their experienced players.



This has been done to ensure that there is no mismatch of players in the squad whereby there are too many ageing players or too many young players.

Much is expected from highly-rated Mkhuma

The current season has seen coach Pitso Mosimane unleash promising right-back Nicholas Lukhubeni, 24, who netted a brilliant solo goal against in a match in February 2020.

Exciting prospects Promise Mkhuma, 20, and Malebogo Modise, 21, have also been promoted to the first team from the club's academy in the last few months.

Furthermore, Sundowns are expected to officially announce the signing of Cape Town youngsters Jody February, 24, and Grant Margeman, 22, as they build for the future.

While new signing Lesedi Kapinga has his best years ahead of him at the age of 25, having joined Masandawana from Black last week.

The Brazilians have been tying down their older players to long term deals as their experience will prove valuable in the future.

Ageless Kekana remains Sundowns' pillar of strength

Team captain Hlompho Kekana signed a new four-year deal in March 2020 despite being 35-year-old, but the club was rewarding him for his consistent displays on the pitch.



The midfielder was followed by 32-year-old Anele Ngcongca, who extended his stay with the Brazilians by another year two months ago.

This week, Sundowns announced that their first-choice penalty taker and central defender Ricardo Nascimento, 33, has signed a new three-year deal.

While Thapelo Morena and Gaston Sirino have also been tied down to long-term deals by the Tshwane giants as keeping such influential players will be key to the Sundowns' success.

Tau benefitted from Downs' perfect blend of youth & experience

Mosimane, who has proved that he is not afraid to give youngsters a chance, is blending older and youthful players in order to lead the reigning PSL champions to new heights.

The man nicknamed Jingles showed his faith in Morena, Percy Tau, Bongani Zungu and Keagan Dolly and they flourished at Sundowns as youngsters.

The quartet was competing and learning from experienced players such as Ngcongca, Teko Modise, Anthony Laffor, Suprise Moriri as well as Kekana.

Jingles has had to rebuild his team in recent years following the departures of Tau, Zungu, Dolly, and Modise, but Sundowns remain perennial title contenders under the accomplished tactician.

Mosimane is looking to ensure that the 2016 Caf winners continue their habit of winning and challenging for trophies.



Having a good blend of youth and experience to add to a gifted Sundowns squad will surely continue to propel the team in the right direction.