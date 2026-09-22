The storm around the Madrid derby has yet to settle, and now the "Ciudad del Fútbol" stadium in Las Rozas is preparing to host the most anticipated event of the season. Just 48 hours after the war of statements and images between Mourinho and Atlético Madrid, the Portuguese will come face to face with his rival Diego Simeone, Hansi Flick sitting between them, at a gathering that could set La Liga ablaze all over again.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", the headquarters of the Spanish Football Federation in Las Rozas will host the annual meeting of the technical committee for coaches next Tuesday, timed to take advantage of the international break.

All 42 coaches from La Liga's first and second divisions have received invitations. All eyes, though, will turn to the trio at the top: Hansi Flick of Barcelona, José Mourinho of Real Madrid and Diego Simeone of Atlético Madrid.

Fran Soto, head of the technical committee for coaches, will chair the meeting alongside the head of the refereeing committee. The president of the Spanish Football Federation, Rafael Louzán, will also receive the coaches personally.

A confrontation after the clash

Mourinho and Simeone will provide the most anticipated encounter of all. The meeting falls just 48 hours after last Sunday's fiery derby and Atlético Madrid's angry reaction on Monday to the images the Portuguese coach displayed in his press conference.

Will Las Rozas be an opportunity to calm things down, or a fresh round in the war of words between two of the most controversial coaches in the world?

Beyond the tension between La Liga's giants, the meeting carries a heavy agenda. With the head of the refereeing committee present, coaches will get their chance to raise concerns and grievances over refereeing decisions. Every club received a visit from one of the referees before the start of the season to explain the new rules.

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Coaches will also open a thorny file that has long troubled them: the difficulty of receiving their salaries and dues when they are sacked mid-season. Louzán has promised to discuss the issue seriously.