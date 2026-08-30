Barcelona are facing a bitter nightmare that could prevent them from benefiting from one of the most prominent players they signed this summer.

The signing of Dominik Livakovic came as something of a surprise, given the sporting management had not initially planned to strengthen the goalkeeping position.

But sporting director Deco wanted to get ahead of matters and secure a replacement for Szczesny in the 2027/2028 season, as soon as the Polish goalkeeper's contract expired.

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That plan changed, though, because of a possible need for a goalkeeper this season. Szczesny is 36 years old, and his fitness for high-level matches is in doubt.

So Barcelona signed Livakovic, the veteran 31-year-old who defended Croatia's goal at the last World Cup.

According to the newspaper "Marca", the problem lies in Barcelona's financial fair play regulations. For that reason, despite the official announcement of his signing, the Catalan club have not registered Livakovic in their records. Right now, the La Liga squad includes only three goalkeepers: Joan Garcia, Szczesny and Eder Aller, with no mention of the Croatian.

Barcelona will delay Livakovic's registration until the last moment. The club believe they will obtain the necessary approval through financial fair play rules, but it is not entirely certain.

Much will depend on the team's upcoming moves and whether a place opens up in the wage bill. The Gabriel Jesus deal is not expensive, yet it will still affect the club's budget.

Should registering him ultimately prove impossible, the original plan comes back into play, meaning Livakovic gets loaned out before joining Barcelona at the start of the 2027/2028 season.

The club, though, remain optimistic and confident they can register him this year.

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