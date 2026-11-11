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Manchester United v Aston Villa FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

A billion-euro earthquake: what if Manchester United were relegated?

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Manchester United are facing a mounting sporting and financial crisis, after slipping into the relegation zone in the Premier League, in a disastrous start to the season that puts the club before a scenario that had only been raised hypothetically, but which has become more worrying as the negative results continue.

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Manchester United have collected just 8 points from their first 10 Premier League matches, a single win leaving them eighteenth and in the first of the relegation spots. One of the world's biggest clubs dropping into the Championship has become a genuine source of concern.

Enter Germany's Bild newspaper, which has relayed a report from Britain's The Sun on the enormous financial fallout relegation could trigger. It all hangs on United's sponsorship deal with German giants Adidas, an agreement that lets the company walk away early should the team drop down a division.

The contract, according to the report, includes a clause that grants Adidas the right to end it with one full season's notice if United are relegated from the Premier League. The total value reaches 900 million pounds sterling, equivalent to around 1.03 billion euros.

Read also: He acknowledged Flick's stance: Will Ter Stegen's headache return to Barcelona?

United extended their partnership with the German firm in 2023 for a further 10 years, keeping the deal running until 2035. Worth around 900 million pounds sterling, it averages 90 million a year, close to 107 million euros per season.

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Termination is not the only danger, though. Keep the contract in place and relegation would still slash the annual payments by 50% for every season spent outside the Premier League. The dues would tumble from 90 million pounds sterling to just 45 million per season.

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Champions League: another threat

Relegation is not the only financial threat lurking in the sponsorship deal. The contract carries a second clause tied to Champions League participation, allowing Adidas to cut the guaranteed payments by 10 million pounds sterling for every season United miss out on the continental tournament.

That condition has already bitten. United sat out the Champions League for the 2025-2026 season, triggering the financial reduction written into the agreement. Part of the potential losses are already on the books, the price of sliding results and a season away from Europe's top table.

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Eighteenth in the table on 8 points from 10 matches, United have managed one win, five draws and four defeats, a single point behind Coventry City in seventeenth. Their last outing finished 4-4 against Aston Villa. They resume on 22 November against Liverpool, with all signs pointing towards the appointment of a new manager in place of Michael Carrick.

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Written byAhmad Salah

Senior Editor

journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.

 

I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.

 

Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.

 

My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.

with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.

 

My Story with Soccer

My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.

As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.

My Best Soccer Memories 

Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.

My All-Time Team

Buffon

Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos

Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta

Diego Maradona

Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo

My Favorite Articles:

The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!

 

Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled 

The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?


(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?


Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years

The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars

The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will 

Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?

The story of crypto levers... Is 

Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?


Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!

Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?

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