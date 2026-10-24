Alejandro Balde's future is back in the spotlight after the Barcelona full-back lost part of his standing in Hansi Flick's plans this season.

According to Sport, the player's agent Jorge Mendes is already working through the options to find Balde a new home. One of those options, which has emerged in recent hours, points to Italy.

Italian newspaper "Il Messaggero" claims Mendes has offered Balde to Roma, who are weighing up a swoop in the January window.

Gian Piero Gasperini wants to strengthen at left-back, and Roma reckon Balde fits the bill.





The proposed deal would see the player loaned until the end of the current season, with a clause handing the Italian club an option to buy.

That structure suits both sides. Roma would land Balde without stumping up a big fee straight away, while Barcelona would keep the door open to a sizeable sum from a sale next summer.

It is not the first time Balde has been linked with a move to Serie A. Juventus also sounded out a deal a few weeks ago.

Sport revealed at the end of last September that Juventus were mulling a loan with an option to buy. Barcelona's valuation of around 50 million euros proved a major stumbling block to getting it done.



