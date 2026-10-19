A Barcelona star enters the agenda of an Italian giant

Jules Kounde is back on the radar of Europe's heavyweights.

According to Sport newspaper, citing Calciomercato, Milan are the newest club to join the queue for the Barcelona and France defender.

The Rossoneri want a top-class centre-back and have put Kounde on their shortlist of options to shore up the backline.

His situation at the Camp Nou isn't what it was. The Frenchman is no longer a guaranteed starter under Hansi Flick, and Europe's big spenders have taken note.

He has clawed back minutes since the most recent international break, slowly rebuilding his place in the side. But the days of being undroppable are gone.

Barcelona, for their part, feel no need to move him on. They won't slam the door on a deal that brings in serious money, though. A big offer could spark talks, especially with the club's finances in the state they are and the chance to cash in on a defender with a proven international pedigree.

Milan aren't the only ones circling. Chelsea, who chased Kounde before he chose Barcelona, continue to track him closely.

Bayern Munich are watching too. Both clubs are biding their time, waiting for the right opening in the market.

One obstacle stands in everybody's way: the player himself. Kounde has never once hinted at wanting out, and he's still bought into the project in Catalonia.

His contract runs until June 2030, so there's no pressure on Barcelona to entertain talks over an exit.

The board's priorities lie elsewhere anyway. Were a major sale required to raise funds, the sporting department would look at offloading Alejandro Balde long before touching Kounde.

For now, Milan simply join a growing list of admirers. Nobody has made a concrete move.



