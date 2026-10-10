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imago-sport-1083410065.jpgSergio Ros
Hussein Hamdy
Translated by

A Barcelona medical statement ahead of the Getafe clash in La Liga

Raphinha
H. Flick
H. Abdelkarim
J. Garcia
Barcelona
Getafe
LaLiga
Brazil
Germany
Egypt
Spain

Will Flick give Hamza his chance?

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has named his squad to face Getafe on Saturday in the eighth round of the Spanish league.

In a medical statement on their account on the "X" network, Barcelona said: "First-team player Joan Garcia has received medical approval and will be available with coach Hansi Flick for today's match against Getafe".


Flick's selections saw the absence of Raphinha, with Andreas Christensen, Ronny Bardghji and Frenkie de Jong also missing through injury. Egyptian forward Hamza Abdelkarim earns a place among the German coach's picks.


Barcelona's full squad is as follows:

Joan Garcia - Szczesny - Livakovic - Joao Cancelo - Balde - Bryan Farinas - Cubarsi - Espart - Gerard Martin - Kounde - Eric Garcia - Gavi - Fermin

Pedri - Rodri - Olmo - Bernal - Gabriel Jesus - Lamine Yamal - Ademi - Jordan - Hamza Abdelkarim.



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