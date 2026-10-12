The Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" has revealed why Al-Nassr's clash with Uzbekistan's Neftchi kicked off more than a quarter of an hour late on Monday evening. The second-round AFC Champions League Elite tie was due to begin just as security developments unfolded in the capital, Riyadh.

According to the newspaper, the spokesman for the coalition forces announced that a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis towards Riyadh had been intercepted and destroyed. Supporters were already inside Al-Awwal Park at the time, settling in for the Asian encounter.

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With the kick-off delayed, the public address system at Al-Awwal Park sent a message to those in the ground. Don't be afraid, don't leave the stadium, stay in your seats. The situation was safe.

That announcement kept the stands calm through the wait, and attention soon shifted back to the pitch.

Al-Nassr had been preparing to face Neftchi in the second round of the league phase, chasing a positive result in front of their own supporters after stumbling in the opening round.

Fans were left waiting well beyond the scheduled time, with reassuring messages ringing round the stadium, before the eagerly awaited continental clash finally got under way.