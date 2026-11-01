"A bad person and a bad sportsman": former Barcelona candidate opens fire on Mourinho after his behaviour against Racing

José Mourinho has found himself at the centre of fresh controversy over his conduct during Racing Santander player Álvaro Mantilla's injury. Toni Freixa, the former candidate for the Barcelona presidency, tore into the Real Madrid head coach, dragging up the incident in which Mourinho assaulted Tito Vilanova, Pep Guardiola's former assistant.
It all unfolded during Real Madrid's clash with Racing Santander, with the Royal Club three goals up at the break. Controversy was never far away, most notably the penalty awarded to Kylian Mbappé, and then Mantilla went down injured around half an hour in.
The Racing full-back limped off with a knee injury after falling during one of the attempts inside the penalty area. Fears quickly grew that the damage was serious, with the medical report still to confirm its exact nature.
Freixa pounced on the moment to slam Mourinho's reaction as the player received treatment. Writing on X, he said: "Mourinho is a bad person. Mantilla suffered a cruciate ligament tear, while he was making gestures suggesting that he was throwing himself to the ground."
He wasn't finished there. Recalling the infamous moment Mourinho jabbed a finger into Tito Vilanova's eye during a Real Madrid-Barcelona clash, the former presidential candidate added: "He is the same person who put his finger in Tito Vilanova's eye. A bad person and a bad sportsman."