'A 2-1 win' - ex-Orlando Pirates star Mokoena makes bold Soweto Derby prediction

Ex-Orlando Pirates star William Mokoena has made a bold prediction regarding Saturday's Soweto Derby clash when speaking exclusively to GOAL.

Mokoena believes keepers will play a decisive role

The former Bafana star explained why Bucs will win the game

Amakhosi are undefeated in their last four league game against Bucs

WHAT HAPPENED?: The two local football heavyweights will meet at FNB Stadium in a match that headlines this weekend's PSL matchday 21 fixtures.

Pirates have been backed as the favourites to win this massive encounter based on their current form having won two successive games, while Amakhosi were humbled by Golden Arrows last weekend.

Mokoena believes the Buccaneers will overcome Amakhosi, but the retired midfielder also pointed out that the goalkeepers will play a decisive role in this eagerly-anticipated clash.

WHAT DID MOKOENA SAY?: "A 2-1 win in favour of Pirates. The two teams are under pressure coming into this game. They are both desperate for a victory," Mokoena told GOAL.

"There is a lot at stake including the points and bragging rights. They both know that they cannot catch Mamelodi Sundowns in the race for the championship

"So, that makes the battle for the second spot very competitive."

"The two goalkeepers will play a big role in deciding which team wins this match. It will depend on who is in top form on the day," he continued.

"When looking at the outfield players both teams have quality players. So, my main focus will be on the keepers on the day.

"This is because both teams have had to make a lot of changes regarding who starts between the sticks this season. In fact, they both have a first-choice keeper," he added.

"So, whoever is in the top form will decide this game. I am sticking to my prediction, Pirates will win it. I feel that they will want it more on the day."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates have had to make several changes following Richard Ofori's injury in November last year and the Ghana international missed the 2022 World Cup finals.

Siyabonga Mpontshane enjoyed regular game time with Ofori sidelined, but the veteran shot-stopper was dropped due to poor form and Sipho Chaine is currently Bucs' first-choice keeper.

On the other hand, Bruce Bvuma, Itumeleng Khune and Brandon Petersen have all featured for Chiefs in the current season.

Khune was recently dropped due to poor form and Petersen is expected to start against Pirates having played relatively well in the last few weeks.

WHAT IS NEXT?: Pirates will be seeking revenge against Chiefs this weekend having lost 1-0 to their arch-rivals in the first-round league clash last October.

Pirates are winless in their last four league matches against Amakhosi.