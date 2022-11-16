Ronaldo blasts younger Man Utd players and says it's 'impossible' for them to have long careers

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken aim at Man Utd's younger players in the first part of his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo unhappy at Manchester United

Says 'impossible' youngsters will have longevity

Likely to leave the club

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo launched a scathing attack on Manchester United's youngsters during his bombshell interview with Morgan on Talk TV. The Portuguese star has been left dismayed with life in Manchester after becoming a bit-part player under Erik Ten Hag, stating that he feels "betrayed" by the club.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's a little bit shame [young players don't follow] because if they have the best examples in front of their eyes, and if they don't at least copy what you did, for me, it's kind of weird, because I remember when I was 18, 19, 20, I always looked to see the best players when Van Nistelrooy, Ferdinand, Roy Keane, and Giggs - this is why I have the success that I have and longevity.

"They don't care [about playing with me], some yes but most of them no. But for me it's not surprising because they're not going to have longevity [in their] careers. It's impossible," he continued.

"In my generation you see many players reach 36, 37, 38 in high level. I think this generation you're going to count by your hands how many are going to reach that level."

IN A PHOTO:

Ronaldo has done plenty of venting in his interview with Morgan...

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Ronaldo is now with the Portuguese national side, hoping to make an impression in what will likely be his last World Cup. Once the tournament ends, it's unclear if he'll remain a Manchester United player as the club seeks legal advice.