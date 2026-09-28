At the Portugal Football Summit in Lisbon, the 53-year-old spoke openly about his problems off the pitch and revealed he had lost almost his entire fortune.

Despite lucrative spells at Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Fenerbahce Istanbul, Carlos admitted he had done business with the wrong people in the past and they later enriched themselves from his possessions.

"I had problems with people who emptied my bank account. I lost 99 per cent of everything I earned from football," said the former full-back. "I had a very serious family problem. On Thursday I went to bed at midnight, and on Friday I received a stack of documents I knew nothing about. That was when I realised I had lost my entire past."

On that, he said he had "made mistakes" that he bitterly regrets today. He also urged young players still active not to rely solely on a career as a footballer. "I always thought about plans for the future after my playing career."

The Brazilian added: "It is about building a story for yourself as a player and using your image. When I decided to leave football, I already had my sporting director's licence and was working with many brands." He still benefits enormously from that today, even if large parts of his former fortune are gone.

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How much money did Roberto Carlos earn during his career?

By some estimates, Carlos, who is regarded as one of the best left-backs in history, earned around €160 million during his playing career. Brazilian broadcaster Globo reported that the 53-year-old's past problems were primarily with player agents.

For the Selecao, Carlos won the World Cup in 2002, while at Real Madrid he also won the Champions League three times and the Spanish title four times. Today he works as a youth coach and brand ambassador for Real.