9 changes: Real Madrid announce their players' shirt numbers for the new season

Real Madrid have officially announced their players' shirt numbers for the 2026-2027 season, with nine changes from last term. Among them, youngsters Carlos Espi and Yan Diomande have been handed first-team numbers despite the fact they could have been registered with the reserve side, as both are under the age of 23.

According to the official statement from the Spanish club, Spanish forward Espi will wear the number 19 previously worn by Dani Ceballos. Ivorian Diomande takes the number 25, a move that reflects the technical staff's confidence in both youngsters.

New players receive their numbers

The new arrivals who joined the club during the summer transfer window have received their official numbers. France's Ibrahima Konate will wear the number 16 held by Gonzalo, Spain's Marc Cucurella has been given the number 17 vacated by Marco Asensio, Portugal's Bernardo Silva takes the number 20 left by Fran Garcia, and the Netherlands' Denzel Dumfries inherits the number 24 worn by Sergio Huesen last year.

Internal changes

Away from the new additions, three players have switched numbers this season. Asensio takes the number 2 from the retired Dani Carvajal, Spanish-Dutch defender Huesen has moved to the number 4 previously worn by Austria's David Alaba, and midfielder Thiago Pitarch has retained the number 27 from the reserve side.

Endrick, meanwhile, returns to familiar territory. Brazil's forward, who played on loan in the second half of last season with France's Olympique Lyon, will wear the number 9 once again, a sign of his full return to the Spanish side.

No room for new signings

All the first-team numbers are now exhausted. Should Real Madrid decide to bring in a new player before the summer transfer window closes, they will have to let go of one of the current squad to free up a number for the new arrival.

Registering Carlos Espi or Yan Diomande, both under the age of 23, with the reserve side Castilla is no longer an option after the official announcement of the new numbers.

The start of the new season

Los Blancos begin their La Liga campaign against Espanyol next Saturday, 22 August. It marks the start of a season in which they aspire to defend their domestic and continental titles with a squad bolstered by new stars and promising youngsters.

The full list of Real Madrid's numbers

Goalkeepers: Courtois (1), Lunin (13)

Defence: Asensio (2), Militao (3), Huesen (4), Trent Alexander-Arnold (12), Konate (16), Cucurella (17), Carreras (18), Rudiger (22), Mendy (23), Dumfries (24).

Midfield: Bellingham (5), Camavinga (6), Valverde (8), Tchouameni (14), Arda Guler (15), Bernardo Silva (20), Thiago (27).

Attack: Vinicius Junior (7), Endrick (9), Mbappe (10), Rodrygo (11), Espi (19), Brahim Diaz (21), Yan Diomande (25).