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Algerian commentator Hafid Derradji has reacted to his country's heavy defeat to Togo in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

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Togo handed Algeria a heavy 3-0 defeat on home soil. The hosts dominated, took their chances and turned their superiority into three goals. Algeria never found the net.

Even so, Algeria remain top of Group I on 7 points, one clear of second-placed Togo on 6. Zambia sit third with 5 points and Burundi fourth with 3. Each side has two matches left, and the top two go through to the finals. That means neither Algeria nor Togo have sealed their place yet, and all four teams are still in the race for the two qualifying spots.

Hafid Derradji, the beIN Sports commentator, didn't hold back. He posted a picture of the Algeria coaching staff alongside another showing the final score, and wrote: "A farce!!!!!!!!".

Match details

Togo pressed from the off and threatened in the sixth minute, when Kennedy Boateng rose to meet a Fad Sena cross but headed over the bar.

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The hosts kept coming, and Algeria had to soak up an attacking surge from opponents who had already won a corner in the first minute. Fad Sena then tried his luck from distance in the ninth minute. His shot flew well wide.

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Togo's strong start paid off in the 18th minute. Thibault Klidjé latched on to a pass from Djené Dakonam and found the net from inside the box, giving his country the lead and putting Algeria under early pressure. Algeria tried to hit back, and Yassine Titraoui almost equalised in the 21st minute with a strike from outside the area that slid past the post.

Klidjé nearly doubled the lead in the 25th minute, rising to meet Fad Sena's cross, but his close-range header went wide.

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A drinks break briefly halted play. When the sides resumed, the hosts kept pushing and doubled their lead in the 32nd minute.

Klidjé again. He pounced on a Fad Sena cross and struck with his right foot from inside the six-yard box to claim his second of the match.

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Algeria couldn't find a way back. Ahmed Touba wasted a chance in the 37th minute, rising to meet an Abderrahmane Rabah cross from a corner, but his header sailed over the bar and wide of the left post.

A minute later, Togo struck a third blow. Kennedy Boateng nodded home from close range after Pierre Nadjombe delivered a cross from a set piece, making it 3-0.

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Kevin Denkey tried to add another in the third minute of first-half stoppage time (45+3), but Algeria goalkeeper Melvin Mastil kept out his shot. Saadi Redouani had picked up a yellow card in the 45+2 minute, and the referee then blew for half-time with Togo 3-0 up.

Algeria made three changes at the break, bringing on Amine Gouiri, Adil Boulbina and Souhaib Nair for Moncef Bakrar, Abderrahmane Rabah and Saadi Redouani in a bid to reshape the side and get back into the game. It didn't work. There were some efforts, most notably a Thibault Klidjé shot that the defence blocked in the 49th minute, while an injury to Amine Gouiri stopped play in the 51st minute.

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Algeria made their fourth change on the hour, sending on Mohamed Amine Amoura for Fares Ghedjemis, before the Togo coach replaced Kevin Denkey with Kodjo Laba in the 75th minute.

In between, the hosts kept threatening. Djené Dakonam almost scored a fourth in the 67th minute, but his shot from outside the area went straight at Mastil. Kodjo Laba then wasted another chance in the 80th minute when the goalkeeper saved his effort from inside the six-yard box.

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Algeria threw everything at a consolation goal in the closing minutes. Malcolm Barcola saved Mohamed Amine Amoura's shot from outside the box in the 87th minute, then kept out Hamad Abdelli a minute later after he shot from the left side of the six-yard box.

The defence blocked another Amoura effort in the 89th minute, and Adil Boulbina wasted one more chance from a corner. Togo held on to their clean sheet until the final whistle in the 90+6 minute to seal a 3-0 win.