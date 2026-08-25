Chelsea look set to lose one of their strikers before the summer window slams shut, with a move that could hand a direct Premier League rival a serious boost.

Aston Villa are racing the clock to bolster their squad, and Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson sits top of their wishlist.

The closing days of the window promise plenty of drama, but few clubs face a trickier situation than Villa.

Plenty of players have walked out the door, and most of those exits landed in recent weeks. That has left the club precious little time to bring in replacements.

A 4-0 hammering at the hands of Brighton on the opening weekend cranked up the pressure on Villa's board and hammered home the need for quick reinforcements.

Chelsea close to selling Jackson

According to CaughtOffside, Villa's number one aim right now is a striker to replace Ollie Watkins, who is pushing for a switch to the Saudi league.

Villa had lodged a bid for Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, only to see it knocked back. The Frenchman looks more like a fallback than their main target.

Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna reported this afternoon that Unai Emery's side have tabled a 70 million euro offer for Nicolas Jackson, who is now "on the verge" of accepting.

Aouna added that the two sides still need to thrash out the player's contract and personal terms, but Villa have enough room in their wage structure to get the deal over the line.









Jackson, for his part, is thought to be eager to link up again with Emery, the man who handed him his first-team debut at Villarreal.

It makes sense for everyone. Talks should move quickly in the days ahead, suiting Chelsea, Villa and the player alike.

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