Atletico Madrid player Alex Baena has broken his silence to explain the truth behind snubbing Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, following La Roja's crowning as 2026 World Cup champions.

"Sport newspaper" reported that Baena became the main talking point during Spain's celebrations, particularly when he and his teammates headed to the Palace of La Moncloa, the seat of the Spanish government.

An incident there sparked controversy between Baena and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. During the handshake ceremony, the player avoided looking at Sanchez's face, in a scene reminiscent of what Dani Carvajal, the former Real Madrid captain, did in 2024.

Social media lit up, particularly on the platform X, with one user writing: "He has the right to do as he pleases, but while wearing the national team shirt this behaviour is inappropriate."

Another commented, saying: "There are always people who lack good manners."

Newspaper "La Razon" also published a photo of the meeting on its social media accounts, accompanied by the phrase: "Careful, this is the Palace of La Moncloa, don't forget the cup here."

According to the paper, the Atletico Madrid player said those words to his teammate Rodri during the visit.

But the online storm prompted Baena to respond himself. He commented on La Razon's post, saying: "Don't you have another lie for people to read you today?"

With that, the player flatly denied the accuracy of what had been circulated, insisting the statements attributed to him during the visit to the seat of the Spanish government were baseless.