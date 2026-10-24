Bayern Munich head to Freiburg tomorrow, Sunday, short of seven men. Injuries and family circumstances have decimated the Bavarians ahead of the Bundesliga clash at the "Europa-Park" stadium.

Manuel Neuer, Jamal Musiala, Luis Diaz, Kim Min-jae, Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic all miss out. On top of that, coach Vincent Kompany won't be in the dugout.

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Neuer is still battling tendon irritation in his foot. Musiala, meanwhile, continues his recovery from a muscle fibre tear in his right thigh.

Luis Diaz picked up a minor muscle tear in the hamstring of his left thigh against Arsenal in the Champions League. Kim Min-jae went off at half-time in the same match with a muscle injury and hasn't recovered.

Kimmich is away for family reasons following the death of his father and is spending time with his family. Pavlovic, according to "Sky Sport Germany", is struggling with calf muscle problems.

Kompany's absence is the most alarming. He collapsed while watching a second-team training session and was rushed to hospital for tests and treatment.

Max Eberl, Bayern Munich's sporting director, confirmed the Belgian's condition is stable but said he will stay in hospital for several more days. The club, he added, will give Kompany all the time he needs to recover before returning to his duties.

Assistant coach Aaron Danks is expected to take charge against Freiburg. It's a huge game, with both sides chasing top spot in the Bundesliga.



