50 metres of magic: Ayoub Bouadi proves a Brazil legend's prophecy right

Ayoub Bouaddi wasted no time proving he belongs in the Premier League. Handed his first start in Manchester City's line-up, the Moroccan midfielder turned in a complete display that deepened the coaching staff's faith in him and drew glowing praise from his manager, who insisted the teenager makes everyone around him better on the pitch.

City edged Ipswich Town 3-2 in a match packed with talking points. Phil Foden ended a 307-day goal drought, Erling Haaland reached his 100th Premier League goal, and Bouaddi made his first league start of the season.

Born in 2007, the Moroccan had already turned heads with his talent. He impressed Brazil's Romario so much during the World Cup that the legend went public with his admiration, according to Spanish newspaper "Marca".









The former Barcelona star said: "This young man Bouaddi impressed me greatly. What a player! He is only 18, yet he possesses exceptional footballing talent. He was everywhere on the pitch, constantly moving, creating play and keeping possession. If he keeps developing at this level, he will achieve great success."

His path into Pep's thinking opened against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. City lost 2-4, but Bouaddi left his mark. Introduced in the second half with his side three goals down, he lifted the team's performance and teed up Haaland's second, earning his starting berth against Ipswich.

Enzo Maresca, his Italian manager, hailed the youngster afterwards: "He is a wonderful player. When he is on the pitch, the performance of all the players around him improves, and they become better."









The numbers backed up the words. Against Ipswich, Bouaddi won more duels than any other City player, coming out on top in eight of 14, and he also led his team-mates for clearances with three.

He ranked second for ball recoveries with four, and completed all three of his tackles, proof he can handle the defensive side as comfortably as he builds play.

Going forward, Bouaddi completed 68 of his 73 passes, fourth-best in the side, and landed three of his four long balls. The figures spoke of a player at ease on the ball, able to link the lines. His brilliance went beyond the stats, though. In the 102nd minute, he produced a moment that lit up social media.

Collecting the ball near his own corner flag, the teenager tore off on a counter of more than 50 metres, skipping past Chuba Akpom and Jack Clarke before Leif Davis hauled him down in the opponent's half. The Etihad rose to applaud the burst and the sheer control of it.









Delighted with the opportunity, the Moroccan knew a regular spot would demand more work and patience. Bouaddi said: "I am very happy, of course. This is football, and I love playing. I want to take part in every match, but I know this is part of the development process."

On lining up alongside City's stars, he added: "It is easier to play with these kinds of players. Even if I sometimes make a mistake in a pass, they are able to fix everything."

Hugo Viana, City's sporting director, revealed just how badly the club wanted him. The scouting, he said, began long before the deal closed, and Bouaddi was always the preferred choice to strengthen the defensive midfield role.

Viana said: "We were obsessed with him from the start. We followed him throughout last year, and we spoke with the president of Lille before the World Cup. We were clear about the identity of the player we wanted if we decided to sign a player in the number 6 position, and Bouaddi was our choice because of his composure and his wonderful ability to control the ball. He possesses immense potential, and he could become a very important player."

One performance, one clear message to his rivals for the shirt. City's bet rests not only on promise but on an ability to change a game. Keep winning the staff's trust and the stage is set for the Moroccan to announce himself in one of Europe's toughest leagues.



