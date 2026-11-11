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Argentine Mauricio Pochettino is emerging as one of the leading candidates to succeed Michael Carrick as Manchester United manager, amid reports indicating that the United States national team coach is open to taking on a new challenge at Old Trafford.

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With Carrick close to leaving his post during the international break, Pochettino's previous experience in the Premier League, alongside his spells with Tottenham and Chelsea, appear to be among the most prominent factors that could prompt the Manchester United board to choose him.

The newspaper "The Sun" reckons the Argentine boasts a range of qualities that make him right for the job, setting out five reasons he could drag the team back on track.

Developing young talent

Pochettino has a distinguished record in developing players and handing them the chance to reach the next level. Look no further than Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Dele Alli and Cole Palmer.

Palmer spoke about the Argentine's impact on his career, telling the BBC in March 2024: "He gave me the freedom to play my way, and I love it when he gives you that freedom, because I feel I am able to express my abilities to a greater extent."

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He added: "I enjoy that. He speaks to you daily about different matters, not all of them related to football, but to life as well. He is good at making you feel comfortable and trying to bring out the best in you."

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Son Heung-min, for his part, said after Pochettino's dismissal from Tottenham: "There is no need to talk about how grateful I am to this man. Words are unable to express my appreciation for him. I have learned a lot from you, not only in football, but in life as well."

At Manchester United, Pochettino may find a group of young talents capable of developing, led by Kobbie Mainoo, alongside Leny Yoro, Ayden Heaven, Patrick Dorgu, Carlos Baleba and Amad Diallo.

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Restoring the spirit in the dressing room

Manchester United suffered in the years after Sir Alex Ferguson walked away, plagued by problems with team spirit and cohesion. Ralf Rangnick flagged it the moment his interim stint ended.

The German said: "For me, the biggest disappointment is that we were not able to develop a collective spirit that helped us in various aspects of play. This happens with other teams too, but for me that was the biggest problem."

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Gary Neville has also pointed to leaks coming out of the dressing room, at a time when the team needs to rebuild the relationship between the players and the coaching staff.

Pochettino takes a different approach with players. He pays close attention to the personal and family side, and his role never stops at the technical work on the pitch.

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Palmer described how his former coach dealt with him: "He speaks to you about anything, such as family problems. I think that when he knows what is happening off the pitch, he can understand its impact on you on it. He is really great in this respect."

Dele Alli, meanwhile, said Pochettino treated him like a father, adding: "I was extremely lucky to work with a coach like him. He was a wonderful man and possesses great experience. He would call me in when I acted foolishly and talk to me."

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Harry Kane had also spoken about the atmosphere the Argentine created inside Tottenham, saying in 2016: "The coach created a family atmosphere, and a brotherhood among the players."

Experience of dealing with struggling clubs

Not every one of Pochettino's jobs has landed him at a club in rude health. He has taken charge in grim circumstances and rebuilt teams dragged down by technical and morale problems.

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When he arrived at Tottenham, the club was in turmoil after the exit of previous coach Tim Sherwood, who tore into his players following the 4-0 defeat to Chelsea in March 2014: "There is a lack of character, and many of them are too nice to one another, and you need to show more courage."

At Chelsea, Pochettino took over after a brutal season that saw the team finish 12th, having won just one of their last 12 matches, on top of a bloated squad list.

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In both jobs, the Argentine worked on managing the clashing personalities and re-imposing his ideas across the team.

With Tottenham, he led them to their best finish of the Premier League era as runners-up in 2016-2017, and reached the Champions League final with them in 2019.

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At Chelsea, he shrugged off the difficult start to finish the season inside the European qualifying places, with Cole Palmer blossoming into one of the team's brightest stars along the way.

His good relationship with the English media

Media pressure ranks among the toughest challenges facing any Manchester United coach, given the extraordinary interest in the club and the chorus of voices picking apart its decisions and results.

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Ruben Amorim complained back in December 2025 about former players wading into their assessment of the team: "Sometimes they do not have all the information, and they look at Manchester United by the standards they lived under here, when the team always won. So it is difficult for them to see their club in this situation."

Erik ten Hag also spoke last month about the role of former players, arguing they can help the club and the players rather than simply criticise.

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Pochettino, by contrast, enjoys a good relationship with the British press and has appeared on the "Stick to Football" programme fronted by Gary Neville.

Neville had placed the Argentine among the names he saw as fit to take charge at Manchester United during the search for Amorim's successor in January, alongside Thomas Tuchel and Carlo Ancelotti.

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Setting out his criteria for the new coach, Neville listed the ability to handle the media, the dressing room and the club's owners, to serve up football the fans enjoy, and to boast experience in the Champions League and big matches.

Reviving Rashford's career

Pochettino's ability to restore Marcus Rashford's best level may be among the most eye-catching files inside Manchester United, especially as the England forward has not yet delivered what is expected of him since returning to the team's plans.

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Rashford, aged 29, forced his way back into the spotlight at Old Trafford this season after 18 months away from the club, a spell that took in two loans at Aston Villa and Barcelona.

For all his ability, Rashford has not scored or created a single goal across his eight appearances this season. He sat on the bench against Leeds last month, then missed the following matches with a hip problem.

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Rashford has a scoring record of 138 goals with Manchester United's first team, which makes restoring his old level an important goal for the club.

Pochettino may be the man to help him get there. He praised Rashford back in 2022: "I have always liked Rashford, and I think he is a wonderful player."

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He added: "All he needs is confidence and belief in himself so that he reaches the highest level. The ability is there in him."