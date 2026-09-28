5,000 seats shake up Barcelona's calculations: the new Camp Nou begins its journey of billions

The new Camp Nou, now bearing the name "Spotify", is set to play a pivotal role in Barcelona's plan to boost revenues and shore up the club's finances. Barcelona's management have already proved they can generate serious returns from VIP seats and hospitality.

According to the Spanish newspaper "AS", Barcelona have so far sold around 5,000 VIP tickets on contracts of varying lengths, pushing committed revenues beyond 380 million euros. That figure hints at just how much the club are banking on from the new stadium.

Members can now snap up exclusive rights to VIP seats for 15 or 30 years in exchange for an initial payment, a model Barcelona rolled out recently in cooperation with the company "Legends Global". Around 2,000 seats are currently available under the scheme.

Club officials expect this model to deliver upfront revenues of roughly 700 million euros across 15 to 30 years. The new stadium houses around 9,400 VIP and hospitality seats, more than three times the number at the old ground.

Barcelona had already topped 3,700 VIP tickets sold by May 2025, with expected revenues north of 335 million euros. Sales then climbed towards 5,000 tickets, lifting the figure past 380 million.

Through the new Camp Nou, Barcelona are chasing income not just on matchdays but on the days between them, doubling the economic return per seat through hospitality spaces and luxury seating.