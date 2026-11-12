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Greek coach Georgios Donis continues to leave his technical mark on the Saudi Arabian national team since taking charge, by focusing on a range of tactical aspects that he is seeking to develop, foremost among them possession, set pieces and passing, in addition to introducing new concepts related to high pressing, in preparation for the upcoming international fixtures.

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During his time with the Saudi national team, Donis oversaw more than 42 training sessions, beginning with the camp in the United States and running through to the current one in Qatar. The nature of that work has laid bare the philosophy the Greek coach wants to impose on Saudi Arabia.

According to the Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat", ball possession dominated the sessions his staff focused on. Donis devoted 22 of them to this one aspect, more than any other, a clear sign he wants a side capable of keeping the ball and controlling the rhythm of games.

Set pieces came second, with 15 sessions handed over to them. That work has shown up in Saudi Arabia's performances at both ends of the pitch, an area that has come on noticeably during the matches played under the Greek.

Just how much set pieces matter became clear at the 2026 World Cup. Abdulelah Al-Amri's goal against Uruguay came from one, proof that the focus pays off and offers a solution to lean on in tight matches.

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Passing ranks among Donis's biggest priorities too, one of the foundations he builds play on, especially from deep. He wants players who can exchange the ball under pressure and work it out in an organised way rather than reaching for the long ball again and again.

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Next matches KSA Friendlies 09:30 KOR

The current camp in Qatar brought a new wrinkle to the programme. For the first time, in the second session, the players went through tactical work on the high press, a move that reflects Donis's desire to widen Saudi Arabia's options and ready the team for strong sides and different styles.

Two friendlies now await, against South Korea and Uzbekistan on 13 and 17 November at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in the Qatari capital, Doha. They form part of the preparation for upcoming international commitments, designed to sharpen the players and gauge their technical and physical levels.

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The clash with South Korea carries particular weight. The Koreans boast real technical and physical quality, lean on speed in transition and play at a high tempo, which will test the Saudi defence and the players' ability to cope with pressure throughout.

Uzbekistan present a different puzzle. They have come on clearly in recent years and rely on physical strength and tactical discipline, giving Donis a chance to see how his players handle contrasting defensive setups and hunt for ways through packed defences.

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Expect the Greek to use both games to try out a range of options and judge how well the lines knit together. He will also hand some players the chance to prove themselves and show they are ready for the next stage, all of which helps him sharpen his picture of the starting line-up and the alternatives on hand.

Once the Qatar camp wraps up, Donis is expected to file a technical report to the Saudi Arabian Football Federation's technical management. It will carry his assessment of the work done, his main observations on the players and the areas still needing development, groundwork for a clear plan for the camps ahead.

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Behind the scenes, the federation's technical management is drawing up different scenarios for the future, weighing up whether Donis stays or goes. The idea is to shield the national teams' development project from any change in staff, keeping the work consistent across age groups and avoiding a fresh start every time a new coaching team arrives.

These steps aim to build a steadier technical structure for the national team, one where successive staffs finish what their predecessors started. By drawing on the technical reports and evaluations to pinpoint what players need and develop their abilities, any future decision rests on the reality of the squad rather than a knee-jerk reaction to events.