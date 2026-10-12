Real Madrid top the list of clubs who have had the most goals disallowed by the video assistant referee (VAR) in La Liga since the system was officially introduced in the 2018-2019 season, with 42 of their goals ruled out. That puts them a long way clear of Atletico Madrid and Villarreal, who share second place on 22 each, while Barcelona sit seventh on 19.

Statistics published by Spaniard Alexis Martin Tamayo, known as "MisterChip", on his account on the platform "X", show Real Madrid leading the ranking by 20 goals from Atletico Madrid and Villarreal, and by 23 from Barcelona. The list tracks goals initially awarded by the main referee before video technology intervened to disallow them for infringements in the build-up.

Vinicius and Salibur incident brings the numbers back into focus

Those numbers returned to the spotlight during the meeting between Real Madrid and Villarreal, after a goal for the Madrid side was disallowed following a video review. Vinicius Junior had pulled the hair of Villarreal defender Nathan Salibur seconds before what would have been Real Madrid's second of the match.

Referee Isidro Diaz de Mera, from the La Mancha region, missed the infringement and awarded the goal. Video assistant referee Alejandro Muniz Ruiz, from the Galicia region, then intervened and asked for a review, and Diaz de Mera reversed his decision once he had confirmed the foul.

42 goals for Real Madrid since the introduction of video technology

Since the video assistant referee system came into effect in La Liga in the 2018-2019 season, it has wiped out 42 Real Madrid goals the on-field referee had already given. That works out at close to five a season, according to the published data.

All 42 would have stood in the Madrid side's favour had matches continued without the intervention of video technology, according to the hypothetical scenario on which the statistic is based. It leaves Real Madrid clear at the top of the list.

Atletico Madrid and Villarreal come second with 22 goals disallowed each, roughly half Real Madrid's total. Three clubs share the next place on 20 apiece: Celta Vigo, Real Sociedad and Sevilla.

Barcelona come seventh after video technology disallowed 19 of their goals during the period covered by the statistic. The gap between them and Real Madrid stands at 23 goals, putting the Madrid club top of this ranking by a wide margin over their traditional rivals.

What if video technology had been absent from La Liga?

The statistic offers a hypothetical picture of what might have happened had La Liga matches continued without video technology between 2018 and 2026. Real Madrid would have benefited from around 4.6 illegal goals being awarded per season, compared with 2.1 for Barcelona.

By the same calculations, Atletico Madrid and Villarreal would each have benefited from around 2.4 illegal goals per season, with the rate at 2.2 for Celta Vigo, Real Sociedad and Sevilla.