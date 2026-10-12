Real Madrid top the list of clubs who have had the most goals ruled out by the video assistant referee (VAR) in La Liga since the system was officially introduced in the 2018-2019 season. Their tally of disallowed goals stands at 42, a wide margin ahead of their closest rivals, Atletico Madrid and Villarreal, who share second place with 22 each. Barcelona came seventh with 19.

Statistics published by Spaniard Alexis Martin Tamayo, known as "MisterChip", via his account on the "X" platform, put Real Madrid 20 goals clear of Atletico Madrid and Villarreal, and 23 ahead of rivals Barcelona. The list tracks goals initially awarded by the main referee before video technology intervened to disallow them due to infringements during the scoring process.

The Vinicius and Salibur incident brings the numbers back into focus

Villarreal's visit to Real Madrid dragged the statistic back into the spotlight. A goal for the Royal club was ruled out following a video technology review, due to an infringement committed by Brazilian Vinicius Junior against Villarreal defender Nathan Salibur. He pulled the defender's hair seconds before the goal was scored that would have given Real Madrid their second of the match.

Referee Isidro Diaz de Mera, from the La Mancha region, missed the infringement and awarded the goal. Video assistant referee Alejandro Muniz Ruiz, from the Galicia region, then intervened and requested a review of the incident. The referee reversed his decision and disallowed the goal after confirming the infringement had occurred.

42 goals for Real Madrid since the introduction of video technology

Since the video assistant referee technology came into force in La Liga in the 2018-2019 season, the system has ruled out 42 goals for Real Madrid after the referee on the pitch had initially awarded them. That works out at close to 5 goals per season, according to the published data.

Had matches continued without the intervention of video technology, those 42 goals would have stood in favour of the Royal club, according to the hypothetical scenario on which the statistic is based. Real Madrid sit top of the list by a clear margin over the rest of the clubs.

Atletico Madrid and Villarreal come in second place, with 22 goals ruled out for each of them, roughly half the number disallowed for Real Madrid. Three clubs occupy the next place with 20 goals each: Celta Vigo, Real Sociedad and Sevilla.

Barcelona came seventh after video technology ruled out 19 goals for them during the period covered by the statistic. That leaves the gap between them and Real Madrid at 23 goals, putting the Royal club top of this ranking by a wide margin over their traditional rivals.

What if video technology had been absent from La Liga?

The statistic offers a hypothetical picture of what could have happened had La Liga matches continued without video technology during the period from 2018 to 2026. Real Madrid would have benefited from around 4.6 illegal goals being awarded per season, compared with 2.1 goals for Barcelona.

By the same calculations, Atletico Madrid and Villarreal would each have benefited from around 2.4 illegal goals being awarded per season. The rate would have been 2.2 goals for each of Celta Vigo, Real Sociedad and Sevilla.