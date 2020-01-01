40-point mark surpassed! This is Kaizer Chiefs' PSL title to lose

The Glamour Boys are nine points ahead of second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns and are in pole position to win their first league trophy since 2015

took a giant step towards clinching their first title since 2015 with an emphatic 3-0 win over on Sunday afternoon.

Goals from Leonardo Castro, Samir Nurkovic and Erick Mathoho were enough for the Glamour Boys to replicate their midweek scoreline when they beat at FNB Stadium.

This game was always going to be important to Ernst Middendorp and his Chiefs team as and were busy with their continental matches.

The Soweto giants knew that a win would see them stretch their lead at the top of the PSL log to nine points, but most importantly, surpass the 40-point mark.

Chiefs have now done better than the previous season where they finished the season on 39 points from 30 league games - they are currently sitting on 41 points from their 17 league games.

What this means is that Amakhosi have already secured their place in next season's MTN8 competition - but that's the least of their problems at this point because their fans want the ultimate prize - the league title.

No one expected Chiefs to go from position nine at the end of last season to top of the standings - because this was considered a rebuilding campaign for them.

However, the players are really pushing hard to make their fans and management proud after disappointing for the past four years.

They are, by the evidence of the season so far, the best team in the league and will have themselves to blame if they don't end up winning the league.

Middendorp has definitely put in the hours in making Chiefs great again because they have the most number of wins (13) after 17 games and have outscored their title rivals (36 goals for).

Their goal-difference is also healthy (+23) and this is because they have players who can score goals even if the team sometimes gives away cheap goals.

At this rate, the Naturena-based outfit is in pole position and while others may claim it is still early to talk about lifting the trophy, some Chiefs faithful are already dreaming big.

Looking on the horizon, Chiefs have two games before the end of January and can easily finish the month on 47 points.

Middendorp and his technical team should, however, work on their players' mindset and not allow them to get carried away in the remaining 13 games of the season - that's 39 points to play for.

On paper, Chiefs may finish the 2019/20 season on 80 points which would be a topflight record in , but everyone knows they are still going to drop points - and the important thing right now is to collect as many points as possible while they still can and forget about setting a new PSL record.

Last term, Sundowns won the league with 59 points and they scored just 40 goals and conceded 24 - they registered just 16 wins, 11 draws and three defeats.

What makes Chiefs better than the Sundowns of last season is that they are already close to scoring the 40 goals, and are three wins away from making it 16 victories this term.

Middendorp's charges just need to avoid getting too many draws in their remaining 13 matches - and register as many wins as possible - or they can strive to make it 18 wins this season; the same number of wins it took for Sundowns to wrestle the league title away from Bidvest Wits at the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

They can achieve that with fewer draws and losses - but as things stand, this PSL title is theirs to lose.