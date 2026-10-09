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Borussia Dortmund v SV Werder Bremen - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

4 goals in 12 minutes: Dortmund hand Bayern Munich a chance to go top

Augsburg vs Bayern Munich
Augsburg
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen
Borussia Dortmund
Werder Bremen
Germany

Bremen come back from behind

Borussia Dortmund threw away a win that was theirs for the taking, drawing 2-2 at home with Werder Bremen on Friday evening in the opening match of the German league's fifth round. They led by two goals with five minutes left.

Daniel Svensson struck in the 80th minute. Nico Schlotterbeck added a second five minutes later.

Bremen hit straight back. Ludovit Reis pulled one back in the 88th minute before Niclas Füllkrug levelled it in the 90+2 minute.

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Dortmund dominated with 69% possession and took 18 shots, 11 of them on target, but ran into a brilliant display from goalkeeper Karl Hein.

The draw lifted the black and yellows to 13 points from 5 matches, enough to keep them top for now, three points clear of second-placed Bayern Munich, who have 10 points from 4 games.

Beat Augsburg by any score on Saturday evening and the Bavarian giants will draw level with Dortmund on points, snatching top spot on goal difference. Bayern went into the round at +12 to Dortmund's +7, a gap the draw has left unchanged.

Third-placed Freiburg also sit on 10 points from 4 matches and host Schalke on Sunday, so they too could pull level with Dortmund and Bayern. Bremen, meanwhile, climbed to 8 points in fourth.


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