Diomande is no longer merely a talent whose explosion Real Madrid are awaiting. The Ivorian has begun sending clear signals that he is ready to take his place among the team's stars. He kept drawing attention during the international break while wearing the number 10 for his national side, then returned to Real Madrid with a new market value that confirms the scale of the buzz surrounding him.

Diomande never found the net, yet he was one of the standout performers for the Ivory Coast. He played a decisive role in the two wins over Ghana and Somalia in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, then came off the bench against Cameroon and delivered an exceptional second half despite the Elephants losing by a single goal.

His striking displays in a Real Madrid shirt have sharpened the picture of the record signing. "Transfermarkt" raised his market value from 90 to 120 million euros, making him the biggest riser among all La Liga players.

That jump saw Diomande overtake his Real Madrid teammate Espie, whose value rose from 20 to 40 million euros, and Barcelona's Espart, who climbed from 5 to 25 million. The Ivorian also became the sixth most expensive player in La Liga, directly behind Vinicius Junior, after the Brazilian's value dropped to 130 million euros.

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Diomande also appears to be discovering a new area of the pitch. The right wing had been his preferred position, but he lined up on the left against Atletico Madrid and delivered his best minutes in a Real Madrid shirt so far.

Real Madrid left the match with little to celebrate, yet Diomande was one of the most dangerous threats in the closing stages. He completed 4 successful dribbles out of 6, matching the combined figure of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius. His passing accuracy reached 90%, and he won 9 of 12 individual duels.

On the left, where he excels for the Ivory Coast, he looked more comfortable and more free-flowing. For the first time he showed the signs of a player capable of making a difference for Real Madrid too.









The sample size remains limited. Diomande has played just 292 minutes, starting only against Rayo Vallecano and Elche. But coach Jose Mourinho treats him as a star project, not merely the most expensive signing in the club's history.

Rather than burden the player with the pressure of the 125 million euros Real Madrid paid to sign him, Mourinho prefers to give him time and experience. The numbers remain modest so far, most notably one assist, yet Diomande is progressing within a gradual and considered plan. That does not mean his development is frozen.

Figures from "BeSoccer Pro" reveal more exciting indicators. Per 90 minutes, the player registers 0.28 assists, 4.84 successful dribbles, 3.13 fouls won, 1.42 successful crosses, 8.83 winning attacking duels, and 3.7 successful defensive duels.

Those rates beat the average of the five best wingers in La Liga. It is a sign that Diomande has gradually begun to show the level that made him the best young player in the German league last season.

Todd Eason, the player's scout in Florida, insists Diomande's character helps him succeed. He told the newspaper "AS" that the player always preferred to involve his teammates and help them look better, and that he raised his level whenever the opponent's level rose.

Diomande has reached the moment everyone has been waiting for. There is no need to rush his explosion, but no room for stepping back either. The time has come for the Ivorian star to begin writing his true chapter with Real Madrid.



