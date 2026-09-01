Injuries ripped Al-Hilal's defence apart in the Clasico against their traditional rivals Al-Ahli in the Roshn League.

Al-Hilal hosted Al-Ahli on Tuesday at the Kingdom Arena in a match postponed from the third round of the Saudi Roshn League.

The problems began early. Saudi defender Ali Lajami limped off in the first half, with Hassan Tambakti replacing him.

Tambakti, oddly enough, had only just returned from a long injury of his own. He was thrust into action because Turkish defender Yusuf Akcicek was also sidelined.

Worse followed at the start of the second half. French full-back Theo Hernandez could not complete the match either, and Mutaib Al-Harbi came on in his place.

Minutes later, Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly took a heavy blow to the head in a violent collision with Al-Ahli's French midfielder Valentin Atangana.

Bleeding heavily, Koulibaly needed a bandage around his head. Italian coach Simone Inzaghi kept him on, unwilling to leave his back line even shorter.

By the end, every one of Al-Hilal's defenders had been injured in the Clasico against Al-Ahli, bar right-back Mohammed Mahzari.