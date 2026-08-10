Three new faces reported for duty under Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid on Monday. Cucurella, Mbappe and Konate all took part in group training after passing the mandatory medical examinations at the Real Madrid sports city.

Real Madrid's official website explained that "the three players underwent the first part of their medical examination at the Real Madrid city, and will complete the rest of the tests after training at the Blua Sanitas Valdebebas hospital", the usual protocol for new arrivals or those returning from holidays.

The full squad on Wednesday

Mourinho's squad will not be complete until next Wednesday. That is when Frenchman Aurelien Tchouameni and Englishman Jude Bellingham are expected to join group training.

Once the pair are back, the Portuguese coach can call on every available player, giving him a clearer view of his tactical options before the official competitions begin.

Possibility of new changes

More changes could still come before the summer transfer window shuts at the end of the month. The Royal club continue to weigh up several options in the market, whether that means fresh signings or offloading players who do not figure in Mourinho's plans for next season.