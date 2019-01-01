‘3-1 would be a better result’ - Klopp reacts to Mohamed Salah’s miss

Despite putting in a good performance at Camp Nou, the Reds were defeated 3-0 by Barcelona

Jurgen Klopp would have felt ‘slightly different’ had Mohamed Salah converted his second-half chance to make it 3-1 for against .

A goal from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi's double saw the Reds succumb to a 3-0 defeat in the first leg of their Uefa clash with the Calatans.

However, Klopp's side had the most attempts on goal, and hit the crossbar and should have scored when Salah missed from close range with the score at 3-0.

“Obviously our season is for close, tight decisions, balls in or not in, goals, not goals,” Klopp responded after being asked about the miss in the post-match conference.

“3-1 would be a better result and I would feel slightly different in this moment. What can I say? We showed we can have chances and these boys never give up, that’s how it is – they never give up and I love that. But there is no party in the moment.

“We have to use that game for a lot of things, but in the moment we just feel disappointed, frustrated, whatever you want to say.

"There will be a moment when I can convince the boys again how important this game was for us for our development because I really think it was the best away game we played in the Champions League. That’s a very important message for us, not for the world outside.”

Next week, Salah and his Liverpool side will fancy their chances when Barcelona travel to Anfield for the reverse fixture.

On the international scene, the 26-year-old will hope to lead to glory.

The Pharaohs are hosts of the finals and are in Group A with Zimbabwe, DR Congo and .