28 goals in 28 matches: Young Boys' Nsame continues scoring run with hat-trick in Switzerland

The Cameroon forward is the leading top scorer in the Swiss top-flight, and he has scored 10 goals in his last seven league appearances

Jean-Pierre Nsame maintained his astonishing goalscoring form in the Swiss with a hat-trick as ran rampant against FC Zurich with a 5-0 win.

The Indomitable Lions striker produced a man-of-the-match performance with his return in front of goal which helped his team bag an emphatic away victory at Zurich on Saturday.

Nsame assisted Miralem Sulejmani in starting the party at the Stadion Letzigrund in the 33rd minute before scoring his first goal of the night nine minutes later, thanks to an assist from DR Congo's Meschack Elia.

More teams

Three minutes into the second half, the 27-year-old continued from where he left off by stretching Young Boys' lead to 3-0 and he also scored the fourth after converting from the penalty spot in the 59th minute.

Marvin Spielmann wrapped up the victory for Gerardo Seoane's side after benefitting an assist from 's Moumi Ngamaleu in the 73rd minute.

Nsame who is the leading top scorer in the Super League, has been in outstanding form this season with 28 goals in 28 league matches and he has scored 10 goals in seven games since the Swiss top-flight resumed from the coronavirus hiatus.

Article continues below

The former Angers forward has scored three hat-tricks so far with two of them coming against FC Zurich.

The triumph shot Young Boys to the summit of the Super League table as they aim to retain the top-flight title. They have gathered 64 points from 32 matches, two points above second-placed St. Gallen who have a game in hand.

Next up for Young Boys is a trip to Neuchatel Xamax on Thursday and Nsame will be aiming to extend his goalscoring run against the bottom-placed side.