25-1: Has anything remained of the women's Clásico except the name and the stadium banner?

Barcelona's women dealt their rivals a brutal blow, thrashing Real Madrid 7-0 at the Camp Nou in the 26th Clasico between the sides. It was the biggest win in the history of this fixture, and it stretched their long-standing dominance across every competition.

According to Spanish newspaper "Marca", Barcelona now boast 25 wins to Real Madrid's one in head-to-head meetings, with a single draw between them. The Catalans have scored 99 goals to the Royal side's 12.

In the Spanish league, the gulf is only growing wider. Barcelona have won 12 to Real Madrid's one, and their players have found the net 41 times. The Royals have managed just five, proof of Catalan supremacy at home.

The sides first met in the league on 4 October 2020, with Barcelona running out 4-0 winners at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium. Real Madrid's lone victory came on 23 March 2025, a 3-1 success at the Lluis Companys stadium.

This seven-goal haul did more than extend Barcelona's edge in the record books. It went down as their biggest win over their rivals, beating the 6-0 they managed in the second leg of the Women's Champions League quarter-finals on 2 April 2026.