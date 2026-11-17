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Ferland Mendy's absence from Real Madrid is no longer a passing crisis or a physical setback awaiting recovery. It has become a long-running nightmare that haunts the French full-back and threatens his career with the royal club. A thousand days out of contention, 22 separate injuries, and successive seasons lost between treatment rooms and attempted comebacks: a picture that sums up one of the most complicated physical stories inside the Santiago Bernabéu fortress.

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On Tuesday, Mendy hit 1,000 days missed through injury since joining Real Madrid. That staggering figure captures seven seasons of suffering, with repeated physical setbacks proving the biggest obstacle to keeping him on the pitch, according to Spanish newspaper Marca.

The French full-back returned to full-team training some time ago after the injury he suffered on 3 May, yet he has still to be given the chance to pull on a Real Madrid shirt again. He hasn't made a matchday squad either, so the days on the sidelines keep piling up and have now passed the 1,000 mark.

Marca's figures show the problem escalating gradually across his seasons at the club. He missed 65 days in his first season, 123 in his second, 89 in his third, 90 in his fourth and 97 in his fifth.

Then things got worse. He was out for 250 days in the 2024-2025 season, then 286 days between the 2025-2026 season and the current campaign, and he has yet to make a single appearance in his eighth season.

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His best season for appearances underlines the decline. In 2020-2021 he played 38 matches in a Real Madrid shirt, a modest tally for a club that plays more than 50 matches a season and can top 60.

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22 injuries: a nightmare that began in 2019

The ordeal began on 23 September 2019. Mendy suffered his first injury as a Real Madrid player, a muscle problem in his left thigh that kept him out for 27 days.

Nobody expected it to be the start of a long run of setbacks. Since then, though, the French full-back has suffered 22 different injuries, and his ability to stay physically fit has become a constant question mark.

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His most recent injury, sustained at the end of last season, was the toughest of his time at the club: it required surgery and kept him out for a long period. It followed a serious injury in the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona, after which a succession of physical problems stopped him from making a stable return.

Last season alone, Mendy suffered four further physical setbacks after his delayed return. The problems dragged on until Real Madrid had to treat left-back as one of the positions most in need of alternative solutions.

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An irreplaceable defender, but injuries defeat him

Nobody has ever doubted Mendy's technical value at Real Madrid, despite his many absences, especially when it comes to defensive duties. The club have grown used to turning to alternatives at left-back, but they haven't always found a player who offers the balance and solidity the Frenchman brings when he's fit.

Carlo Ancelotti saw Mendy's importance more clearly than most. He even nicknamed him "the Professor" in recognition of his exceptional defensive qualities, and he was keen to keep the player in his project.

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The Italian went further than praise. He insisted on renewing Mendy's contract, even as Real Madrid moved to sign Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies, because he didn't want a new arrival to affect Mendy's future. The club duly extended the Frenchman's deal until 2028.

His teammates respect him too, thanks to his personality and standing within the dressing room. Injuries have remained the one obstacle stopping him from making the left-back spot his own.

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Álvaro Arbeloa has also praised Mendy's value in the past, saying: "Mendy has shown that whenever he is on the pitch, it becomes easier for Real Madrid to win. That is proof of something."

Three alternatives to cope with the Frenchman's absence

The repeated injuries have forced Real Madrid to keep looking for ways to avoid depending on a player whose fitness nobody can guarantee. Last season, their left-back options included Mendy, Fran García and Álvaro Carreras. This season, Marc Cucurella and Carreras have been among the names linked with strengthening the position, according to the Spanish newspaper.

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Under José Mourinho, Mendy has yet to play a single official match, despite training regularly with the group for some time. He hasn't made a league matchday squad either, and he isn't registered for the Champions League.

Recovery alone won't be enough. Mendy now needs to rebuild his physical confidence and prove he can string together a run of matches without setbacks.

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Stopping the world's most dangerous wingers, a task he mastered for years, is no longer the problem. The problem is his own body, which has kept defying him at the very moments Real Madrid needed him most.