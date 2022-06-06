2023 World Cup: Cameroon 'the best' in Qatar with winning mentality – Eto’o

The 41-year-old maintains the Indomitable Lions will have one mission when they go to the Gulf nation for the finals in November

The President of Cameroonian Football Federation Samuel Eto’o is already rallying the troops for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The competition will take place in the Gulf nation from November 21 to December 18; with 32 teams set to compete and have been divided into eight groups.

The Indomitable Lions have been drawn in Group G alongside Brazil, Switzerland, and Serbia. Despite being in a tough pool, the former Barcelona striker wants a winning mentality.

“We are going to Qatar to win, Eto’o said in news relayed by CFOOT as quoted by Maxifoot. We enter each match to win. The others have not done magic.

“The dream is not defended. For us, you are the best.”

In a recent interview, the 41-year-old suggested Cameroon can do wonders in Qatar if they follow what Jose Mourinho achieved with Inter Milan when winning the Champions League trophy in 2010.

The former Chelsea player was part of the Inter squad under the Portuguese tactician that won the treble in the 2009-10 season – the Scudetto, the Coppa Italia, and their first Champions League title in 45 years.

“I don’t see why he can’t win it,” Eto’o responded when asked if coach Rigobert Song can lead the Indomitable Lions to World Cup glory.

"I believe that in order to win the World Cup you don’t need to be monsters or aliens, you need good preparation, a strong mentality, and a pinch of madness.

“I won a bit in my career and to do it I gave everything. I always take Inter as an example: no one at the beginning of the 2009-10 season thought we could win [the Champions League] and instead, Mourinho did something crazy, with a group of men and warriors.

“I would like something like that for Cameroon too.”

Cameroon are currently preparing for their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying opener against Burundi on June 9 at Mkapa Stadium in Tanzania.

The Indomitable Lions saw their Group C opener on June 4 cancelled as their opponents Kenya, are still serving an indefinite suspension from world governing body Fifa.