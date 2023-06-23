2023 Women's World Cup: Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis announces final 23-member squad

Desiree Ellis says selecting the final Banyana Banyana squad was one of her hardest decisions in her coaching career.

Desiree Ellis has named her final squad for the Fifa Women's World Cup

Banyana will look to do a lot better than the 2019 edition

South Africa are set to play a friendly against Costa Rica next month

WHAT HAPPENED: Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis has unveiled the final 23-member squad that will represent South Africa at the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup.

Ellis, with careful consideration, has selected a talented group of players who will don the national colors and strive to make their mark on the global stage.

WHAT WAS SAID: "It has been a tough week," said Ellis as per Safa.net as she lamented on how difficult it was to make the final selection.

"It might have not been easy for you as players but it was also not easy for me as the coach. If I could, I would have taken everyone but unfortunately, I can only take 23 players.

"Thank you for the hard work that each and every one of you has put in, and this is not the end of it. It still needs to continue and it will get more challenging from here because the World Cup stage is a different ball game.

"I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the whole group of 36 players (in the preliminary squad) for their enthusiasm, commitment and competitiveness during this time. I would also like to thank the staff for always giving their best," Ellis said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Banyana will look to do a lot better than their previous showing in the World Cup. In 2019, the ladies lost all three of their games as they managed to score just a single goal.

WHAT'S NEXT: The global spectacle will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, taking place from 20 July to 20 August 2023. Banyana have a friendly match against Costa Rica, scheduled for next month in New Zealand.

BELOW IS THE FULL SQUAD: