2023 Cosafa Cup Wrap: Former Kaizer Chiefs coach masterminds Zambia's downfall as Comoros win big

Former Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Patrick Mabedi led Malawi to a win over Cosafa Cup defending champions Zambia on Thursday.

The Cosafa Cup entered Day 2 on Thursday

Comoros recorded the biggest win of this edition so far

Zambia were stunned by Malawi

WHAT HAPPENED? Aaron Katebe's 17th-minute condemned Zambia to a 1-0 defeat by Malawi in Thursday's 2023 Cosafa Cup Group B match at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium.

It was a slow start to the tournament by the defending champions who are now pressed to win their remaining two group games.

Elsewhere, a battle between Indian Ocean Islanders saw Comoros emerge as 3-0 victors over Seychelles at the same venue earlier on.

Two first-half goals by Affane Djambae and former TS Sporting forward Ibroihim Youssouf as well as Raidou Bacar's strike just before the hour mark sank Seychelles.

Comoros are now at the summit of Group B after winning by, so far, the biggest margin in this edition.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zambia have an opportunity to become the outright most successful team in the Cosafa Cup. They have six titles, the same as Zimbabwe who are not taking part in this competition due to a Fifa ban.

If Chipolopolo claim this year's crown, they will go on a record seven titles.

Bafana Bafana are their nearest challengers in Durban, having won the Cosafa Cup five times before but they started their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Namibia on Wednesday.

WHAT NEXT? Zambia will now seek to recover when they face Comoros on Sunday while Malawi will be keen to build on their promising start when they come up against Seychelles.

Group C action will be witnessed on Friday with Mauritius and Lesotho clashing, before Lusophone rivals Mozambique and Angola clash.