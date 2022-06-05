2023 Afcon qualifying wrap: Mane’s hat-trick propels Senegal past Benin as Mali subdue Congo

The Liverpool forward was in magnificent form as he helped the Lions of Teranga devour the Squirrels in Dakar

Senegal defeated Benin Republic 3-1 to begin their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification campaign on a winning note.

Sadio Mane’s hat-trick propelled Aliou Cisse’s Lion of Teranga past the Squirrels in the Group L fixture played inside Diamniadio Olympic Stadium, Dakar.

The Liverpool star put the hosts ahead from the penalty mark after referee Alaa Sabry judged that David Kiki handled the ball in the penalty area.

With that, he overtook Henri Camara to become the highest-scoring Senegal player in international football history.

Ten minutes later, Mane doubled Senegal’s advantage thanks to his close-range effort which beat goalkeeper Saturnin Allagbe.

Benin's aspiration for a comeback was dealt a huge blow as Sessi D'Almeida was given his marching orders in the 51st minute for dangerous play.

At the hour mark, the reigning African Player of the Year completed his treble via another penalty. This time, it was Allagbe who fouled Ismaila Sarr in the box.

Despite looking dead and buried, Michel Dussuyer’s Squirrels pulled a goal back courtesy of super-sub Junior Olaitan.

Getty Images

Elsewhere, Mauritania demolished Sudan 3-0 in their Group I showdown inside Stade Olympique in Nouakchott.

After a cagey start, Aboubakar Kamara opened the scoring in the 27th minute before completing his double three minutes later after he was teed up by Mouhamed Soueid.

Not looking to go down without a fight, the Falcons of Jediane put up an improved display in the second half but were profligate in front of goal.

With 13 minutes left on the clock, Mahmoud wrapped up the massive win to ascertain the three points remained in Nouakchott.

Amir Abdou’s team wrapped up the fixture 13 minutes from full time through Abdallahi Mahmoud who slotted the ball past goalkeeper Mohamed Mustafa.

In another qualifier played on Saturday, Gambia got off to a flying start by defeating South Sudan 1-0.

Victory was earned by the Scorpions on the stroke of half-time thanks to Ablie Jallow, who drilled his shot past goalkeeper Juma Jenar Awad with Musa Barrow providing the assist.

The Secretary Birds’ determination to get a positive result from the Lat Dior Stadium saw the, create numerous scoring chances, but none hone went on target.

Gambia is now equal on three points with Mali who beat Congo 4-0 in the group’s other game of the day.

DR Congo suffered a disappointing 1-0 home loss to Gabon in their first match en route to booking a place in Cote d’Ivoire 2023.

Debutant Shavy Bebicka scored the only goal for the Panthers after 23 minutes to seal the important away victory in Kinshasa.